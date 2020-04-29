The Spun

Report: Former Jaguars Pro Bowler Arrested On Troubling Charges

According to reports, former Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith has been arrested in Jacksonville and charged with unlawful sexual activity with certain minors.

Reportedly, Smith’s arrest today is a continuation of an ongoing investigation that began in November. Back on November 27, 2019, “heavy police presence” was reported outside of Smith’s home. The 2017 Pro Bowler was later handcuffed and put into a police vehicle.

Last May, Smith shocked the NFL when he announced he was taking the 2019 season off. He did not give details for his hiatus but said he wanted to “get my world in order.”

“I must give this time back to myself, my family & my health,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “I appreciate all the support I will & will not get. I just ask yall respect my decision to not play football this season.”

According to the Duval County Jail website, Smith has been booked into jail and his bond has been set at $50,003.

Obviously, details on this situation are scarce right now, but more info should be emerging shortly.

We will keep you posted.

