Report: Percent Chance Given For Tim Tebow Making Jaguars

Tim Tebow may have signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but so did dozens of other players slated to attend training camp. So what are the odds that Tebow actually makes the final 53-man roster?

On Sunday, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio quoted a source who doesn’t give the former Heisman winner favorable odds. The source said that there’s “less than a 50-percent chance” that he makes the final roster. Though the source also noted that those odds are still better than many other fringe players.

“As one team source recently characterized it, there’s less than a 50-percent chance of that happening,” Florio wrote. “Those odds are still a lot better than they’d be for the usual last man in.”

Florio pointed out that Tebow’s task of making the roster as a tight end isn’t monumental. He said that he may only have to beat out two or three other tight ends to make the team.

Ultimately, Florio believes that Tebow will be cut after training camp and signed to the practice squad. Such a move would be a roundabout way of getting Tebow on the field since the Jaguars can sign several practice squad players to the active roster each week.

Now that Tim Tebow is on the 90-man roster in Jacksonville, will he make it to the 53-man roster? Ultimately, that will be Urban Meyer's call. https://t.co/g9UwzsOdDi — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 23, 2021

Regardless of what happens though, there will be criticism.

If Tebow makes the full-roster, some will say he only got the spot because of his ties to head coach Urban Meyer.

If Tebow gets cut outright, some will say the whole thing was a giant ploy for jersey sales.

And if he makes the practice squad, some will complain that he’s taking a spot from someone “more deserving.”

One way or another, there will be complainers out there. Hopefully Tebow and Meyer are ready to face them.