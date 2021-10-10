Report: Situation With Urban Meyer Is ‘Far From Over’

After nearly a week of tension and unrest inside the Jacksonville Jaguars organization, the upsetting situation involving head coach Urban Meyer seemed to come to a resolution. Meyer apologized to his team, the front office and his family for his actions, allowing everyone the chance to forgive him and move on.

However, a latest report indicates that the situation in Jacksonville hasn’t fully reached a conclusion.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Meyer still has some questions to answer about what happened last weekend following the Jaguars’ Thursday night loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The first-year head coach not only was caught on video being danced on by a young woman, but he also didn’t fly back with the team to Jacksonville.

Florio reports that players and staff were unaware that Meyer wasn’t returning home after the game on Thursday. Meyer claimed that he told general manager Trent Baalke “well in advance” that he wouldn’t head straight back to Jacksonville, but the Jaguars want to ensure that their head coach was telling the truth.

Here’s more from Florio on the organization’s investigation into Meyer’s decision to remain in Ohio:

First, the Jaguars continue to explore Meyer’s failure to return to Jacksonville after the loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati. Last Monday, he said certain things when questioned about the situation. If those things, based on further investigation, end up being untrue in a sufficiently material way, Meyer could be fired — as soon as this week, but it would more likely happen after next Sunday’s game in London against the Dolphins.

The Urban Meyer situation has subsided, but it's far from over. https://t.co/1pGiI11ASc — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 10, 2021

Florio also reiterated that Meyer might’ve slipped up for the last time. In his first year in Jacksonville, he’s already hired and then fired assistant Chris Doyle, was fined heavily for comments that a player’s vaccination status was a factor in the team’s final roster decisions and now did not return with the team after a difficult loss in Cincinnati.

Should he find himself in another unsavory situation or at the center of another controversy, Meyer’s time in charge of the Jaguars could be finished.

Meyer can go a long way in mending relationships in Jacksonville with a win in Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans.