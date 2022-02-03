Report: What Byron Leftwich Told The Jaguars

There was a period of time last week when it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Byron Leftwich would be the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, when things appeared to be trending toward a conclusion, there was a reported snag in negotiations. Leftwich, the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator and a former Jaguars quarterback, allegedly told the team that he had reservations about working with general manager Trent Baalke.

Now, we have another report from Jaguars beat reporter John Reid of the Florida Times Union backing up the claim that Leftwich did not feel comfortable working with Baalke.

Instead, he wanted the Jaguars to hire Arizona Cardinals vice president of pro scouting Adrian Wilson as general manager.

Amazing at Senior Bowl the chatter is Byron Leftwich made a mistake that he made it known that he couldn't work with Trent Baalke when the question was presented to him. He suggested the Jaguars should hire his guy Adrian Wilson as GM. — John Reid (@JohnReid64) February 3, 2022

The Jaguars are truly a mess, and it is not just because of the Leftwich situation. The latest reports indicate the team is looking to bring in former Vikings GM Rick Spielman for a role in football operations.

In a vacuum, that doesn’t sound that crazy, but in his new role, Spielman would reportedly outrank Baalke and report directly to ownership. Why not just get rid of Baalke then, especially when it is clear her was already an issue for one prominent head coaching candidate?

The Jaguars have had almost two months to conduct a coaching search after firing Urban Meyer. That they are still experiencing this much dysfunction is an indictment on the entire organizaiton.