Report: What Ian Rapoport Is Hearing About Tim Tebow

When Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Tim Tebow earlier this off-season, practically no one gave the former Heisman winner a legitimate chance to actually make the official 53-man roster for the 2021 season. While that still may prove true, NFL insider Ian Rapoport is hearing Tebow’s odds are better than you think.

Rapoport told Pat McAfee on Tuesday that he’s heard Tebow has a “50-50” chance of making the 53-man roster. Yes, you read that right. 50-50.

“Is he gonna make the team? I was told 50-50,” Rapoport said on Tuesday, via The Pat McAfee Show. “But he’s got the head coach in his corner, he’s obviously being brought on for a reason. They watched multiple workouts. I would imagine they think that he’s going to make it if they sign him.”

50-50 odds are far better than most would give Tebow to make the final roster. But with Urban Meyer in his corner, you can’t count him out.

Timmy Tebow might be used as more than a traditional Tight End similar to the Taysom Hill role allegedly @Rapsheet thinks we need to come up with a new name for the position.. What are we thinking team? #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/6YMIjjRMK6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 1, 2021

Some reportedly believe that Urban Meyer’s plan is to use Tim Tebow in a Taysom Hill-like role. Such reports have probably been a bit overblown.

Tebow isn’t the same athlete Hill is, for starters. And he’s in the beginning process of transitioning from quarterback to tight-end/H-back.

Regardless, it’s fun to think about Tebow completing his comeback and actually suiting up for the Jaguars this upcoming season. It’d give rookie Trevor Lawrence another potential weapon to rely on. But let’s not get ahead of where the situation’s currently at.

Tebow has a 50-50 chance of making the final roster for the Jaguars, according to Rapoport. If you ask others, his odds are quite lower.