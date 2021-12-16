Report: What Jaguars Players Texted About Urban Meyer

Throughout the rollercoaster ride that’s unfolded in Jacksonville this NFL season, many have wondered how the Jaguars players have felt about Urban Meyer’s tenure with the team.

After the first-year head coach was fired on Thursday, a handful of players got to reveal their true feelings about what’s gone on this season.

According to Mike Garafolo, an agent that represents a few Jaguars players shared that he received a similar text from many of his clients in Jacksonville after the news of Meyer’s firing broke. Many of those messages contained a “peace sign.”

“I can tell you absolutely [the locker room is relieved]. I got an unsolicited text from an agent and he said “Our firm represents multiple players on the Jaguars. We texted them to let them know that [Meyer] was fired over night and we got the same reply back from all of them… that,” Garafolo said while throwing up a peace sign.

From @gmfb: The #Jaguars’ players aren’t sad to see Urban Meyer go. A few of them this morning via text this to their agents: “✌️” pic.twitter.com/oGuRi26EN4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 16, 2021

It’s no wonder why Jaguars players would be fine with saying goodbye to Meyer, or at the very least indifferent. The first-year NFL head coach showed very little ability to improve the team this season and often took the focus away from the football team with his antics.

Those same off-the-field issues broke trust with ownership in Jacksonville. Shad Khan alluded to Meyer’s inability to rebuild that relationship with his players and his coaches, ultimately leading to his firing.

“After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone…” Khan said in a statement.

“… I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.”

At 2-11, the Jaguars have very little to play for except pride at this point of the season. Jacksonville’s players will have to do their best to unite during this trying time and work to salvage something from this year.