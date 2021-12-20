Rex Ryan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Urban Meyer

Following Urban Meyer’s firing from the Jacksonville Jaguars, just about everyone is weighing in on what went wrong with his tenure. Naturally, one of ESPN’s loudest analysts is weighing in too.

On Sunday’s edition of NFL Countdown, ESPN NFL analyst and former head coach Rex Ryan ripped Meyer for not respecting “the grind” of being an NFL head coach. Ryan declared that he knew from the beginning that Meyer wouldn’t work in Jacksonville based on prior conversations with him.

The former Jets and Bills head coach then said that NFL teams need to hire people who have been around the NFL their entire lives. He believes that coaches need to be able to motivate men instead of young men.

“This is the best of the best…” Ryan said. “Hire somebody that’s been around this game all his life.”

Rex Ryan on coaching in the NFL. "This is the best of the best. … Hire somebody that's been around this game all his life." pic.twitter.com/bNzhA8zyue — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 19, 2021

Rex Ryan was no Nostradamus in predicting that Urban Meyer would struggle in Jacksonville. But clearly he knew a little more about what was going on behind the scenes than some of the optimists out there.

Meyer’s failure with the Jacksonville Jaguars will go down in history as one of the worst tenures by a head coach in NFL history. He joins a list of infamous coaches who couldn’t survive their first year at the helm.

Some college coaches do work at the NFL level (at least to some degree). But Urban Meyer’s NFL failures will likely be a massive warning to teams eyeing rising college stars with no NFL experience.