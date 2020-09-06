If you needed further indication that the Jacksonville Jaguars are a mess heading into the season, Ronnie Harrison provided it for you today.

The Jaguars in a full-blown tear down and rebuild, which has involved releasing or trading a number of players. Harrison is one of them; on Thursday, the 2018 third-round pick was dealt to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round selection.

In case you were wondering how Harrison feels about a fresh start, well, he made it clear he’s excited this afternoon. It sounds like he could not wait to get away from the Jags.

“So Relieved To Be Out Of Jacksonville And Around A New Team Who Wants One Common Goal! Thank You God!” Harrison tweeted.

So Relieved To Be Out Of Jacksonville And Around A New Team Who Wants One Common Goal! Thank You God! ✊🏿💯💯💯 — Ronnie Harrison II (@Rharr_15) September 6, 2020

Yikes. That says all that needs to be said about the Jacksonville franchise right now.

It certainly looks like the Jaguars are tanking this season, with the hope they can land a star quarterback at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft.

That’s bad news for embattled head coach Doug Marrone and second-year QB Gardner Minshew. It could be a long fall for both of those guys.