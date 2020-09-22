Ryan Fitzpatrick Has A Message For Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew and Dolphins signal caller Ryan Fitzpatrick own some of the most distinctive facial hair in the NFL.

This Thursday, we’ll get to see Minshew’s mustache up against FitzMagic’s beard in primetime when the Jags and Dolphins meet in Jacksonville. On paper, that’s not a sexy matchup, but Minshew and Fitzpatrick are both gunslingers, so we could get a bunch of action and some points on the board at least.

This afternoon, Fitzpatrick was asked about the “Minshew Mania” surrounding the second-year Jags starter. The 2019 sixth-round pick is off to a strong start this season, and his trademark mustache has helped make him a fan favorite.

Still, Fitz says that he’ll be the one with the best facial fuzz on the field two days from now.

“The mustaches versus the beard…I think the beard is cooler. Guys that grow mustaches have patchy sides,” Fitzpatrick said, via Josh Tolentino of The Athletic.

Many expected the Jaguars to be flat-out tanking this season and winners of no more than a couple of games.

However, if they can beat Miami on Thursday, Jacksonville will move to 2-1 on the season.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.