Shad Khan Refutes Report About Byron Leftwich’s Front Office Concerns

On Saturday, the Jacksonville Jaguars officially introduced Doug Pederson as their new head coach.
Jaguars owners Shad Khan introduced Pederson during a press conference on Saturday. In doing so, he was asked about the interview process.
Byron Leftwich, the former Jaguars quarterback and now Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, was previously believed to be the front-runner for the Jaguars’ head coaching position this offseason. But then something changed and Jacksonville went with Pederson.
There’s a rumor out there that Leftwich didn’t take the Jaguars’ job because of Khan and the rest of the Jacksonville front office. Khan refuted the report on Saturday.
“There was no one who said ‘okay I don’t want to be part of it,'” Khan said regarding the coaching search.
We wouldn’t expect him to say anything else, to be honest. What was he Shad Khan supposed to say?
The initial Byron Leftwich report indicates he took himself out of the running for the Jaguars’ job because of their front office.
“Amazing at Senior Bowl the chatter is Byron Leftwich made a mistake that he made it known that he couldn’t work with Trent Baalke when the question was presented to him. He suggested the Jaguars should hire his guy Adrian Wilson as GM.”
It doesn’t matter much now, though.
The Jaguars are moving ahead with Doug Pederson, a Super Bowl-winning head coach.