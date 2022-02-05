Shad Khan Refutes Report About Byron Leftwich’s Front Office Concerns

On Saturday, the Jacksonville Jaguars officially introduced Doug Pederson as their new head coach.

Jaguars owners Shad Khan introduced Pederson during a press conference on Saturday. In doing so, he was asked about the interview process.

Byron Leftwich, the former Jaguars quarterback and now Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, was previously believed to be the front-runner for the Jaguars’ head coaching position this offseason. But then something changed and Jacksonville went with Pederson.

There’s a rumor out there that Leftwich didn’t take the Jaguars’ job because of Khan and the rest of the Jacksonville front office. Khan refuted the report on Saturday.