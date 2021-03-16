Shaquill Griffin Has Reportedly Made His Free Agency Decision

One of the top cornerbacks available this free agency period has officially come off the board. Moments ago, Shaquill Griffin agreed to a lucrative contract that’ll mark the end of his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks.

Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic is reporting that Griffin will sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s a three-year deal that’ll be worth up to $44.5 million with $29 million of it being guaranteed.

This is a huge addition to Jacksonville’s roster, as Griffin will be paired with former first-round pick CJ Henderson.

Griffin had 63 total tackles, 12 passes defended and three interceptions despite missing four games this past season. He’ll immediately improve Urban Meyer’s secondary.

Shaquill Griffin is headed to the Jaguars, per source. Hearing it'll be on a 3-year deal worth up 44.5 million, 29M guaranteed. Seahawks losing their top cornerback. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) March 16, 2021

Two weeks ago, Griffin discussed his future on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. He said that he was open to re-signing with the Seahawks, but also understands the business side of things.

“I would love to be back in Seattle, but I know there’s a business aspect behind it,” Griffin said. “But that organization knows I love it over there – the fans and coaches know how much I love Seattle. But at the end of the day, I know it’s strictly business. I’m just trying to see what’s next.”

Goodbyes can be tough, but Griffin has 44.5 million reasons to be excited about his future with the Jaguars.

Besides, Griffin told the Good Morning Football that his best football is ahead of him.