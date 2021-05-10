Skip Bayless Reacts To The Tim Tebow, Jaguars News

The Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing in Tim Tebow for a chance to play tight end. Not surprisingly, Skip Bayless is amped up.

Bayless has been a Tebow fan forever, dating back to the lefty’s days as a quarterback for the Denver Broncos. Even after Tebow’s NFL days seemed over, Skip would often tweet about how he should still be in the league.

This time, Tebow is trying to make the roster at a different position, but Skip is buying that he could have an impact at the tight end/H-back slot and on special teams.

“Tim Tebow will contribute to winning for a coach in Urban Meyer who knows better than anyone how Tebow’s all-time intangibles can impact a team,” Bayless tweeted this afternoon. “He’ll play H-back, run or catch/run the ball 3 or 4 times a game, maybe even play special teams. All He Does Is Win.”

If you want my opinion, if Tebow had tried to do this eight years ago when his opportunities to play QB dried up, he might have had a shot to carve out a career as a tight end. He was in peak shape then and his versatility could potentially have helped a team.

Now, we’re talking about a guy who hasn’t been in an NFL training camp in six years and hasn’t played in an NFL game in nine. He’s got to have lost several steps as a football player since then.

The odds of Tebow even making the team seem impossibly long, but hey, this is a guy who has surprised us before.