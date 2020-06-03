Star NFL RB Responds To Comments By QB Drew Brees

Drew Brees’ controversial comments on kneeling during the national anthem have earned him criticism from all walks of life.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is the latest voice to join the discussion, and he has some harsh words for Brees. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Fournette reaffirmed a belief that Brees just doesn’t get it.

“And like I said earlier he will never understand what it is to be black,” Fournette wrote. That message is pretty on par with what we’ve seen from the likes of LeBron James, Richard Sherman, and even some of his teammates like Malcolm Jenkins and Alvin Kamara.

Later on Fournette added another tweet, implying that people like Brees may never understand without loss. “They’ll never understand until it’s one of there kids or friends,” Fournette added a few minutes later.

And like I said earlier he will never understand what it is to be black……. https://t.co/s9sYICyILQ — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) June 3, 2020

They’ll never understand until it’s one of there kids or friends……. — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) June 3, 2020

Brees has maintained for years how important he feels it is to stand for the flag during the anthem. But at a time like this, when the Black Lives Matter movement is receiving acknowledgement and pledges from organizations across the country, the renewed stance on the matter is not coming off the way he probably wanted it to.

As many protesters have said these past few days, “The whole world is watching.” And Brees’ actions and opinions now could haunt him later.

Do you agree with Leonard Fournette’s opinion on Drew Brees’ comments?