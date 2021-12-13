Stephen A. Smith Reveals If He Would Fire Urban Meyer

You could add ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith to the list of people who thinks it has to be one-and-done for Urban Meyer in Jacksonville.

On First Take today, Smith discussed the widespread report of tensions between Meyer and his staff and players. While the head coach lashed out at leakers and denied the accuracy of the report, Smith said that ultimately doesn’t matter.

“This has nothing to do with the veracity of the report or the lack thereof,” Smith said. “Let’s say for the sake of argument that Urban Meyer is absolutely right. It is a complete lie, it is a complete fabrication, there is no truth to it whatsoever. Then you know what that means Urban? That means that internally there is a cadre of individuals who so desperately want you gone that they’re willing to disseminate those lies.

“When it gets to that point in the National Football League for a head coach, you’re not the guy for that job.”

Meyer’s Jaguars fell to 2-11 with yesterday’s 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans. After the game, the first-year coach admitted the losing has taken its toll.

“It eats away at your soul,” Meyer said during his postgame press conference.

Between the poor on-field product and reported off-field dysfunction, it doesn’t seem like Meyer is long for the NFL. It’s just a matter of when the Jaguars decide to cut bait.