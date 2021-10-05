Stephen A. Smith Reveals If He Would Fire Urban Meyer

Some are arguing the Jacksonville Jaguars should fire head coach Urban Meyer for his inexcusable actions over the weekend.

Meyer, 57, apologized to the press on Monday for the video of him that went viral on Saturday. In the video, a young woman is seen dancing on the veteran head coach.

“I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction. It was stupid. So, I explained to everybody what happened and owned it. It was stupid. I should not have had myself in that position,” Meyer reportedly said this morning.

Stephen A. Smith addressed the Meyer situation on ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday morning. He doesn’t believe personal matters should factor into employment decisions.

Urban Meyer should NOT be fired because of this! pic.twitter.com/muAUy4kdkY — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 5, 2021

We’ve seen plenty of athletes and coaches lose jobs before because of personal, off-the-field issues though. But it’s worth noting Urban Meyer’s actions are on the lighter side of troubling off-field drama.

Perhaps what’s more concerning is the fact Meyer didn’t feel the need to fly back with the rest of his team following the Jaguars’ loss to the Bengals in Ohio last Thursday. He, instead, stayed in the area while the rest of his staff and players flew back to Jacksonville.

It’s worth questioning Meyer’s commitment to the Jaguars just four games into his professional coaching debut. Is the writing already on the wall suggesting he’ll last only one year in Jacksonville? It’s starting to seem like it.