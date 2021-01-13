Over the past few weeks no coaching candidate has been linked to an NFL team more than Urban Meyer to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to multiple reports, the job is Meyer’s if he wants it. He met with team owner Shad Khan over the weekend, but still hasn’t made a decision about his future.

Longtime college football coach Steve Spurrier expects Meyer to make his decision soon. He thinks the former Ohio State coach will accept the Jaguars job in the next few days.

“Yeah, I think he’s a little bit bored and he loves coaching…he’s been out two years now and he’s been getting the itch to come back and coach,” Spurrier said this week on 96.9 The Game.

Here’s more via 247Sports:

“I think they will name him their coach. I think they’ve got a chance there with a lot of draft picks and all that stuff. He’s obviously an excellent coach. I think he will take it here within the next few days, just what we all hear. “I think he’ll do well. I don’t know if he’ll be there 10 years, but I’ll give him five. Maybe he can win a Super Bowl within five years.”

Spurrier doesn’t seem to have inside information about Meyer’s decision. Rather, the Head Ball Coach seems to be going with his gut.

While Spurrier might not have inside info, Meyer remains the heavy favorite for the Jaguars job.

Earlier this morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said the Jaguars have effectively stopped the interview process while they await Meyer’s decision.