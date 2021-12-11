Report: “Tension” Surrounding Urban Meyer Has “Boiled Over”

When the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Urban Meyer as their head coach, the assumption around the NFL was that it’d take time for him to adjust to the pro game. That being said, it sounds like Meyer’s situation in Jacksonville hasn’t really improved over time.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, there have been multiple run-ins featuring Meyer and his assistant coaches in recent weeks. This has led to questions about whether or not the Jaguars will move on from Meyer after just one season.

Per the report, Meyer has repeatedly shifted the blame for the Jaguars’ 2-10 record to the players and coaches. He also allegedly called the assistant coaches in Jacksonville losers.

“During a staff meeting, Meyer delivered a biting message that he’s a winner and his assistant coaches are losers, according to several people informed of the contents of the meeting, challenging each coach individually to explain when they’ve ever won and forcing them to defend their résumés,” Pelissero wrote, via NFL.com.

To make matters worse, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. Jones needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.

Tension boiling over between coach Urban Meyer, Jaguars players, staff amid 2-10 start, per @TomPelissero https://t.co/7O8gPAfyfm pic.twitter.com/JYsqEPhHHY — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 11, 2021

Another complaint listed in Pelissero’s shocking report is that Meyer apparently doesn’t treat his players like adults.

Pelissero said the Jaguars aren’t seriously considering a change at this time, but it’s possible the team’s plans change after the season is over.

For now, it sounds like there are a lot of issues that need to be solved in Jacksonville.