The First Two Picks Of The 2021 NFL Draft Are Set

With one week still to go in the 2020 NFL season, the first two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft are already set.

With their loss to the Chicago Bears today combined with the New York Jets’ win over the Cleveland Browns, the Jacksonville Jaguars will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jets are now locked in with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

Jacksonville won their season opener only to lose their next 14 games. By contrast, the Jets started the season 0-13, but got a massive upset over the Los Angeles Rams last week, moving them below the Jaguars in the draft order.

The Jaguars are now 1-14 while the Jets are 2-13. While the two teams could still finish the season with identical records, the Jaguars will receive the better draft pick due to strength of schedule.

Here are the current top 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, via Tankathon:

Jacksonville Jaguars (confirmed) New York Jets (confirmed) Atlanta Falcons Miami Dolphins (via Houston) Carolina Panthers Cincinnati Bengals Philadelphia Eagles Detroit Lions New York Giants Dallas Cowboys

With the Jets win today, the Jacksonville Jaguars officially clinched the No. 1 pick. The Jaguars now are on the clock…. pic.twitter.com/nHP5fqKyyy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2020

The Jaguars will presumably use the No. 1 overall pick on consensus top prospect Trevor Lawrence. They’ve already fired their general manager and will likely hire a new head coach in the weeks to come.

As for the Jets, they are also likely to be in the market for a new head coach. But the team will be much less appealing as a destination to top coaching prospects now that Lawrence is out of the picture. They could draft a new QB and replace three-year starter Sam Darnold, or they could keep Darnold and use that top pick to build around him.

The 2020 NFL regular season is almost over. But for these two teams, it’s officially 2021 NFL Draft season.