The Jagaurs Are Reportedly Still Waiting On Urban Meyer

The Jaguars want Urban Meyer, but does Urban Meyer want the Jaguars? It’s unclear at the moment.

Jacksonville is going all in on the former Ohio State head coach. The organization believes he’s the man for the job and the perfect fit for incoming No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence.

Meyer has yet to make a decision on whether or not he wants to take the Jaguars’ gig, though. Jacksonville is still awaiting word on the former Ohio State head coach’s decision, per NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

“From what I gather, he hasn’t been full steam ahead with regards to taking the Jaguars’ job or making a strong push to say, ‘Hey, I’m your guy,'” Garafolo reported on Tuesday. “He’d be the guy in Jacksonville if he really strongly said, ‘I’m in, let’s go.’ The conversations I have had with regards to that situation over the last 24 hours or so, I’m not getting that sense at all.”

It appears Meyer isn’t bought in with the Jaguars, but he hasn’t told them no just yet.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: The #Jaguars are waiting on Urban Meyer, who seems like he's still trying to decide what he wants to do. Figure this comes to a head one way or another soon. pic.twitter.com/168QC9kV0h — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 12, 2021

This probably doesn’t bode well for the Jaguars. If Urban Meyer has yet to make a decision, he’s most likely leaning towards staying retired.

There’s also the possibility Meyer is interested in other head coaching gigs. Plenty of teams are in need of a head coach, including a team like the Chargers which presents a promising future.

Meyer has yet to give word to the Jaguars on which way he’s leaning. With the 2020-21 college football season in the books, the former Ohio State head coach will likely make a decision soon.