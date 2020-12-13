The Jaguars Have Made A Change At Quarterback Today

In the process of losing yet another game, the Jacksonville Jaguars have made a change at quarterback, reinserting Gardner Minshew into the lineup.

Minshew started the first seven games of the season for Jacksonville before a thumb injury knocked him out of action. He’s been healthy enough to play the last couple of weeks though, going so far as to “beg” for a chance to play again.

“It’s so frustrating,” Minshew said at the time, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “I pretty much went and begged before the Cleveland game to be able to play. It sucks, you know, There’s no way around it. I want to be out there. I want to be helping our team, but if helping our team is me being the best No. 2 I can be then that’s what I’ve got to do right now.”

With journeyman starter Mike Glennon struggling today and the Titans leading the Jags 31-3, Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone made the move back to Minshew.

Jaguars now have inserted Gardner Minshew II at QB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2020

Immediately, the switch paid dividends, with Minshew leading the Jaguars on a scoring drive, capped off by a touchdown pass to Keenan Cole Sr.

Listen, Jacksonville is 1-11, about to 1-12. They haven’t won since Week 1. Marrone is going to be canned at the end of the season, if not sooner.

The least he can do is play Minshew the rest of the way. It is the most fun option he has.