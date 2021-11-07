The Jaguars Joined A Special Club On Sunday Afternoon

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the running for the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive season.

Entering Sunday afternoon’s game against the Buffalo Bills, no one gave Jacksonville a chance. However, the Jaguars are holding tough against the Bills as the defense has allowed just six points thus far.

In fact, Jacksonville is playing Buffalo as tough as any team so far this season. The Jaguars became just the second team all season to score against the Bills in the first quarter.

“Some positive Jaguars news for you: The Jaguars join the Chiefs as the only teams to score in the 1st quarter against the Bills this season. Entering today, the Bills had outscored opponents 44-3 in the 1st quarter, per ESPN Stats & Info,” Jaguars reporter Michael DiRocco said.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, the team finally made a field goal on American soil. Before today’s game against the Bills, Jacksonville had only made a field goal during their London game.

The Jaguars added another field goal in the second quarter and are currently tied with the Bills at six points apiece.