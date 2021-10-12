The Jaguars Signed A New Offensive Lineman Today

Over the weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars saw their losing streak hit 20 games as the team fell to the Tennessee Titans.

Jacksonville opened the 2020 season with a win, but lost 15-straight games to earn the No. 1 overall pick. The Jaguars fell to the Titans by a final score of 37-19 to fall to 0-5 on the season.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the team’s only loss over the weekend. Offensive lineman Brandon Linder suffered an injury and the Jaguars were forced to place him on the Injured Reserve.

After losing Linder for a while, the Jaguars needed to add another offensive lineman. The team opted to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to add some depth.

We have signed OL Rashaad Coward.#DUUUVAL — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 12, 2021

Coward adds a veteran presence, playing in 30 career games and making 15 starts. He spent training camp this season with the Steelers and was on the team’s active roster for the first four weeks of the 2021 season.

He started his NFL career with the Bears and appeared in all 16 games in 2020, making three starts at guard and two starts at tackle.