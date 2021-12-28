The Jaguars Signed A New Tight End On Tuesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars added tight end Kahale Warring to their active roster on Tuesday, signing the third-year pro off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad.

Warring, a third-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2019, appeared in one game for Buffalo earlier this season. He played in seven contests for the Texans in 2020, catching three passes for 35 yards.

Warring also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots this summer before latching on with the Bills.

The Jaguars have already had five tight ends catch passes this season–Luke Farrell, Dan Arnold, Jacob Hollister, James O’Shaugnessy and Chris Manhertz.

However, O’Shaughnessy and Hollister are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, necessitating the move for Warring.

Hopefully the 24-year-old San Diego State alum can get an opportunity in these last two games of the season.