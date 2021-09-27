The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Jaguars Tried Out 2 New Kickers On Monday

A closeup of a Jaguars football helmet.HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 28: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen on the field during the game between the Jaguars and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 28, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the hunt for a new kicker.

Josh Lambo, Jacksonville’s current kicker, had a dreadful performance against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He missed both extra-point attempts. He’s also 0-for-3 on field-goal attempts this season. The Jaguars need to find a replacement.

Jacksonville brought in two kickers – Cody Parkey and Matthew Wright – for a workout on Monday. Wright got the gig. The Jaguars signed Wright on Monday afternoon and placed him on the practice squad. Lambo, meanwhile, is still on the roster.

Considering the Jaguars have a short week, they may give Lambo one more go-around before giving Wright the full-time gig.

“We have signed K Matthew Wright to the practice squad and released WR Phillip Dorsett II from the practice squad,” the Jaguars announced. 

Despite the loss, the Jacksonville Jaguars actually had a few positives to take away from their loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Running back James Robinson was efficient on the ground (15 carries for 88 yards and one touchdown). Trevor Lawrence didn’t have his best day, though. The rookie threw for 219 yards and one touchdown with two picks.

Lawrence’s biggest issue so far in his professional career is that he’s forcing too many throws. For example, the Jaguars attempted a flea-flicker that Lawrence should have just thrown away. Instead, he forced a throw and it was picked off.

Lawrence will learn eventually. But for now, the Jaguars are going to struggle until he avoids turnovers.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.