Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the hunt for a new kicker.

Josh Lambo, Jacksonville’s current kicker, had a dreadful performance against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He missed both extra-point attempts. He’s also 0-for-3 on field-goal attempts this season. The Jaguars need to find a replacement.

Jacksonville brought in two kickers – Cody Parkey and Matthew Wright – for a workout on Monday. Wright got the gig. The Jaguars signed Wright on Monday afternoon and placed him on the practice squad. Lambo, meanwhile, is still on the roster.

— #Jaguars tried out kickers Cody Parkey and Matthew Wright.

— Jax designated Tavon Austin for return off IR.

— The #Texans designated K Ka’imi Fairbairn and DB AJ Moore for return off IR.

— The #Ravens placed LB Daelin Hayes on IR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2021

Considering the Jaguars have a short week, they may give Lambo one more go-around before giving Wright the full-time gig.