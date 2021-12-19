There’s A New Team Atop The 2022 NFL Draft Order

With only a few weeks left in the NFL season, more people are starting to pay attention to the NFL Draft order.

After all, the worst team in the league gets the top pick followed by the next worse team and so on.

After the 1 p.m. games today, the NFL now has a new team atop the draft order: The Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville lost to Houston 30-16 which dropped its record to 2-12.

The Detroit Lions scored perhaps the biggest upset of the season so far by beating the Arizona Cardinals, 30-12. Detroit came out firing and led 17-0 at halftime and never let up in the second half.

Detroit is now 2-11-1 and is now in that second pick slot.

The Lions win. The Jaguars lose. The Jaguars (2-12) now have the inside track to the number one overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 19, 2021

Jacksonville has two likely playoff teams in their last three games in Indianapolis and New England while also playing New York (Jets) next Sunday.

As for the Lions, they have the Falcons, Seahawks, and Packers in their last three games.

This should be quite the finish to see who gets the top pick in the draft.