There’s A New Team Atop The 2022 NFL Draft Order

Jaguars RB James Robinson vs TitansJACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 10: Runningback James Robinson #25 of the Jacksonville Jaguars on a running play during the game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 37 to 19. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

With only a few weeks left in the NFL season, more people are starting to pay attention to the NFL Draft order.

After all, the worst team in the league gets the top pick followed by the next worse team and so on.

After the 1 p.m. games today, the NFL now has a new team atop the draft order: The Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville lost to Houston 30-16 which dropped its record to 2-12.

The Detroit Lions scored perhaps the biggest upset of the season so far by beating the Arizona Cardinals, 30-12. Detroit came out firing and led 17-0 at halftime and never let up in the second half.

Detroit is now 2-11-1 and is now in that second pick slot.

Jacksonville has two likely playoff teams in their last three games in Indianapolis and New England while also playing New York (Jets) next Sunday.

As for the Lions, they have the Falcons, Seahawks, and Packers in their last three games.

This should be quite the finish to see who gets the top pick in the draft.

