The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Tim Tebow Already Has The Best-Selling Jersey

Tim Tebow throwing the football.DENVER, CO - AUGUST 20: Quarterback Tim Tebow #15 of the Denver Broncos warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on August 20, 2011 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars wasted no time putting Tim Tebow’s jersey on their team shop. A few hours after the signing was officially announced on Thursday, his No. 85 jersey went up for sale.

Despite the fact that Tebow’s jersey hasn’t even been available for purchase for a full day, he already has the top five selling items on the official NFL Shop.

Tebow’s days of playing quarterback are over, as he’s currently listed as a tight end. We’re not sure if he can even play the position at a serviceable level, but there’s no denying that he still draws a crowd.

What’s so fascinating about this development is that NFL fans are rushing to buy his jersey when there’s no guarantee that he’ll make the Jaguars’ roster for Week 1 of the regular season.

On Thursday afternoon, Tebow addressed this new chapter of his life. He’s just extremely grateful to have the chance to play in the NFL again.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team,” Tebow said in a statement. “I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace.”

Since it’s very apparent that Tebow jerseys are a hot commodity in Jacksonville, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see TIAA Bank Field filled with them during the preseason.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.