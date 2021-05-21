Look: Tim Tebow Already Has The Best-Selling Jersey

The Jacksonville Jaguars wasted no time putting Tim Tebow’s jersey on their team shop. A few hours after the signing was officially announced on Thursday, his No. 85 jersey went up for sale.

Despite the fact that Tebow’s jersey hasn’t even been available for purchase for a full day, he already has the top five selling items on the official NFL Shop.

Tebow’s days of playing quarterback are over, as he’s currently listed as a tight end. We’re not sure if he can even play the position at a serviceable level, but there’s no denying that he still draws a crowd.

What’s so fascinating about this development is that NFL fans are rushing to buy his jersey when there’s no guarantee that he’ll make the Jaguars’ roster for Week 1 of the regular season.

At https://t.co/jHuhn4vMsP today, the top five selling items are all….Tim Tebow items. pic.twitter.com/k2wdJvX5lQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2021

On Thursday afternoon, Tebow addressed this new chapter of his life. He’s just extremely grateful to have the chance to play in the NFL again.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team,” Tebow said in a statement. “I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace.”

Since it’s very apparent that Tebow jerseys are a hot commodity in Jacksonville, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see TIAA Bank Field filled with them during the preseason.