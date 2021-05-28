Watch: Tim Tebow Catches Pass During Jaguars OTAs

After weeks of countless debates and speculation, the NFL world finally saw Tim Tebow catch a pass for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Thursday afternoon, several videos of Tebow working out for the Jaguars surfaced on Twitter. They’re routine plays, even for a former quarterback-turned-tight end, but fans can’t stop themselves from dissecting each video.

Simple drills won’t tell us whether or not Tebow has what it takes to be a tight end in the NFL. However, it’s nice to see the former Heisman Trophy winner still in great shape at this stage in his career.

Tebow’s speed might not jump off the screen, but he certainly has the size and strength to potentially become a serviceable blocker.

Here’s the video of Tebow catching a pass at Jaguars’ OTAs:

Earlier this week, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer revealed what it’s like to coach Tebow at a new position.

“I wouldn’t say weird. Awkward, maybe, the first practice, but it’s one of 90 trying to make the team,” Meyer said, via ProFootballTalk. “He has improved, it’s all new for him. Tyler Bowen is doing a good job with our tight ends as a whole. [James] O’Shaughnessy and [Ben] Ellefson in particular, if you watch a video last year and watch practice now, it’s night and day. Those guys have really improved and the position is trending upward. They’re doing a nice job.”

Only time will tell if Tim Tebow can make the Jaguars’ 53-man roster.

[Dov Kleiman]