NFL Analyst Chris Simms Has Blunt Message For Urban Meyer, Tim Tebow

Chris Simms on set with ProFootballTalk commenters.ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 26: San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks with Pro Football Talk Radio's Mike Florio and Chris Simms during the 2018 NFL Annual Meetings at the Ritz Carlton Orlando, Great Lakes on March 26, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by B51/Mark Brown/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is a bit skeptical about Tim Tebow’s fit with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported earlier this week that Jacksonville could use Tebow in a Taysom Hill-like role. Simms, however, just doesn’t see why the Jaguars would do that.

“Can’t believe this is still a topic,” Simms tweeted on Friday. “The only reason you use Tebow in a Taysom Hill package is if you desperately want to get Tebow on the field for some reason. In his prime, he was never as athletic as Taysom.”

In terms of pure speed, Tebow is not nearly as quick as Hill. The former Heisman Trophy winner ran the 40-yard dash in 4.71 seconds, whereas Hill completed the drill in 4.44 seconds.

Simms believes the real reason why the Jaguars want to give Tebow a shot is because of his relationship with head coach Urban Meyer.

“There are a ton of people on every team more qualified than Tebow to run a Taysom Hill package. Only reason we are having this discussion is because Urban Meyer has a spot in his heart that favors Tebow more than any other coach has favored a player in recent history.”

Simms didn’t pull any punches when it came to discussing Tim Tebow’s fit with the Jaguars, that’s for sure.

Do you think Tebow will have successful in Jacksonville?

