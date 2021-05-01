Jaguars TE Draftee Addresses Tim Tebow News

You can expect some familiar faces to pop up with the Jacksonville Jaguars as Urban Meyer gets his bearings in the NFL. Few expected one of them to be former Florida and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, however.

Sure, there were jokes about a Tebow comeback after Meyer was hired for his first NFL job. There may be no college quarterback and coach combination more closely associated to one another than those two, who won a pair of national championships with the Gators. Even so, this week’s news that he is working out for the team as a tight end in an attempt to make an NFL comeback was truly shocking.

This weekend, Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke confirmed that Tebow worked out for the team as a tight end a few weeks ago. “Right now, where it stands, we’re going to get through the draft and our whole focus, quite honestly, has been on the draft. We’ll worry about that when the draft is over,” he added.

Right now, four tight ends are listed on Jacksonville’s roster: Tyler Davis, Ben Ellefson, Chris Manhertz, and James O’Shaughnessy. The team also drafted a player at that position, and one very familiar to Urban Meyer: Ohio State’s Luke Farrell, a fifth round pick today. He was asked about the Tebow situation, and is pretty pumped about the chance to play with him.

New Jaguars TE Luke Farrell got asked about the team working out Tim Tebow at TE a few weeks back. "I wouldn't mind having that guy in my room," Farrell said. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) May 1, 2021

The existing Jacksonville Jaguars tight end group wasn’t super productive in 2020. Tyler Eifert, now a free agent, led the position group with 349 yards and two touchdowns. Of the current players, James O’Shaughnessy led the way with 28 catches for 262 yards.

Tim Tebow last popped up in the NFL in 2015, when he had a brief preseason run with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was released before the regular season. His last regular season appearance came in 2012 with the New York Jets, a year after his wild run to the playoffs with the Denver Broncos.

He spent 2016-20 trying to launch a professional baseball career in the New York Mets organization, and had some legitimately impressive moments, but did not make it above Triple-A ball. In February, he announced his retirement from his second sport. Months later, he’s trying an improbably comeback in his first.

[Andy Staples]