Report: There’s Been 1 ‘Common Complaint’ With Tim Tebow

Since Tim Tebow was first connected to the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason, the media has flocked to organization’s facility with questions. Now that he’s suited up and practiced with the team at OTAs, there’s more information to analyze and sort through about the 33-year-old trying to make a comeback.

But not everyone has been a fan of the so-called TebowMania. In fact, the media frenzy around him has reportedly been a problem in the past.

According to Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer, the unwanted attention on teams that Tebow has been a part of has been a “common complaint” in his previous stops in the NFL. The quarterback-turned-tight end has also reportedly never tried to quiet noise, leading to concern about his current stint with the Jaguars.

“… if there’s one common complaint I’ve heard from his past coaches about it, it’s not that he’s actively fueling it,” Breer wrote in his latest report on Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback. “Moreso, it’s that he doesn’t do anything to calm it down. And not talking is probably the best thing he can do to calm it down. For now, anyway.”

Tebow hasn’t spoken with the media since officially signing his deal with the Jaguars. He did release a brief statement through the team, touching on his return to football.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team,” Tebow said in the statement. “I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”

Tebow’s signing has already received a fair amount of backlash, so staying quiet seems to be the best course of action for now. However, if he stays with the Jaguars through training camp and into the preseason, he’ll likely be called upon to answer some questions from reporters.