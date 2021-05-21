Details Emerge From Tim Tebow’s Contract With Jaguars

After almost a decade away from the game of football, long-retired quarterback Tim Tebow is one step closer to making his NFL comeback — this time at the tight end position.

The controversial move was made official on Thursday when Tebow’s former Florida coach Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars front office signed the 33 year old on a one-year deal. Today, the move is made even more official with some contract details.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Tebow signed for the veteran minimum $920,000 — none of which is guaranteed. The contract reportedly also includes an injury split and no extra incentives.

Jaguars TE Tim Tebow signed a one-year deal at the vet minimum—$920,000. Has an injury split, and no incentives, per source. Shows he’s guaranteed nothing, and that he just wants to play. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 21, 2021

With this bare-bones minimum deal, it’s clear Tim Tebow isn’t in it for the money. Seeing a unique window open with his close friend taking over at the helm in Jacksonville, the former Heisman Trophy winner jumped at the opportunity to make an NFL comeback.

Understandably, the Jags’ decision to sign Tebow has raised plenty of eyebrows around the league. His last competitive football experience took place back in 2012 before he retired from the New York Jets and he has zero experience whatsoever at the tight end position.

The NFL world got its first look at Tebow in a No. 85 Jacksonville jersey at an offseason practice on Thursday.

Tebow’s name and connections have gotten him this far, but will he be able to land a roster spot before the start of the season?

