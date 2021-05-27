Photo: Tim Tebow Looks Jacked At Jaguars Practice

It remains to be seen how Tim Tebow will adjust to his new position with the Jacksonville Jaguars, or what that role will really entail. Right now, he’s listed on the roster as a tight end, and he certainly has the physique to match.

Tebow has always been an extremely physical player. He’ll need to ramp that up even more if he’s asked to block at all, and take hits over the middle of the field.

The Jaguars roster lists Tebow at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds. He has stayed in incredible shape in the six years since he last appeared on a roster, spending the last few years playing in the New York Mets farm system in an attempt to make the MLB. It looks like he’s been living in the weight room now that he’s attempting this football comeback.

A new photo from Jaguars OTAs, showing a jacked Tebow catching a pass, is very impressive. Between Trevor Lawrence, Urban Meyer on the NFL sideline for the first time, and now the reemergence of Tim Tebow, all eyes are on Jacksonville this offseason.

TE Tebow has been in the gym 😳 pic.twitter.com/6VlzZxD8xo — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 27, 2021

Tebow is listed as a tight end, but it sounds like he may be more of a Taysom Hill-type gadget player in the Jags offense. From ESPN’s Dianna Russini on this morning’s Get Up:

“They think that Urban Meyer purposely brought Tebow in, 1.) to set the culture, the competitiveness—we know he’s a new NFL head coach here—trying to set the tone for the culture. But the bigger story, I think, that is the most interesting part of this, is that there are those in the league that Urban Meyer brought Tebow in to play quarterback, that Taysom Hill role, using him in that Wildcat that we’ve seen Urban Meyer use in the past. Take a look at all those different offenses, it actually makes a lot of sense. So he may be on the roster as a tight end, but there may be more to this Tebow experiment than him just playing that position. […] “In terms of comparing the two, we always talk about on this show how much Sean Payton loves Taysom Hill. It’s been very obvious over the years. That same kind of love is what Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer have between each other. It could be a very similar situation, but in terms of football, this is something we could be seeing.”

Tebow last appeared with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2015 preseason. His last NFL game action came in 2012, as a New York Jets quarterback.

