Urban Meyer Gives Update On Tim Tebow Situation

One of the major pre-NFL Draft surprises last week was news that Tim Tebow is eyeing an NFL comeback. The Jacksonville Jaguars have confirmed that he worked out for the team a few weeks ago, as a tight end.

If Tebow makes a return, the Jags absolutely make the most sense. He is from outside the city, and more importantly, played for new Jags head coach Urban Meyer in college at Florida. The two have as strong a connection as any coach-quarterback combo in recent college football history.

Right now, nothing is imminent. The Jaguars had the NFL Draft to focus on last week, of course. The team drafted Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell, a block-first player at the position, but it is still an area of need for the team.

Meyer appeared on CBS Sports Network’s We Need To Talk, and expanded upon where things stand with Tebow. He says there is legitimate interest, but he’ll only sign the former Denver Broncos quarterback if he believes it will help the team win.

"I made a commitment to our owner and the people of Jacksonville, the only decisions I'm going to make are is if it can help us win a game and that's it… and that decision hasn't been made yet."@CoachUrbanMeyer talks about the team having Tim Tebow in for a workout. pic.twitter.com/nz4bnIKd0C — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) May 4, 2021

“You know, years ago, they would always talk about, ‘Why didn’t he play tight end?’ And why didn’t he do this, why didn’t he do that,” Meyer said. “And Tim, he has never played tight end. That’s going to be a tough go. And he did, he tried out with our tight end coach.

“And I, on purpose, removed myself from that because I have very strong opinions about the competitive nature and how tough he is. But I also made a commitment to our owner and the people of Jacksonville — the only decisions I’m going to make are if it can help us win a game. That’s it. There is nothing else involved. And that decision has not been made yet.”

It certainly sounds like Urban Meyer wants to bring Tim Tebow into the fold, but if he is making sure others are in line with that decision, that is a good thing.

[CBS Sports Network]