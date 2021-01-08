Tim Tebow Reacts To Urban Meyer, Jaguars Meeting

Will we finally get to see Urban Meyer in the NFL? After all, the former Ohio State head coach is meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars this Friday to discuss their head coaching vacancy.

Meyer is already considered one of the best coaches in college football history. If he could have success in the pros as well, it would only strengthen his legacy.

Even though it’s way too early to determine if Meyer will land the Jaguars’ head coaching job, the sports world is intrigued by the idea.

On Friday afternoon, Tim Tebow was on ESPN’s First Take to share his thoughts on the latest rumors involving Meyer. He isn’t sure what the future has in store for his former head coach, but he’ll certainly vouch for him.

“There’ve been a lot of conversations and I think he’s sitting there listening but it’ll take the right job with the right opportunity to get him,” Tebow said. “But I think the Jaguars and other teams should want him because he’s one of the best to ever do it. Am I biased? Of course I am because he’s like a father figure to me. But I think if there’s a team that can lure him away from being an analyst and grandfather and a dad and a husband – which he’s doing a great job right now – then they’ll get a great coach if he goes or wherever he goes to take another head coaching job.”

The Jaguars aren’t the only NFL team interested in Meyer. Earlier this week, the news broke that he’s a potential candidate for the Los Angeles Chargers’ job opening.

Meyer has a great gig right now with Fox Sports, but he might have the urge to coach again.

Only time will tell if Meyer wants to jump at an NFL opportunity.