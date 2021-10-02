Tim Tebow Shares Honest Admission On Urban Meyer’s Future

Just a few days ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars lost their 19th-straight game after a 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following the game, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said he was “heartbroken” about the loss. A day after the loss, one of Meyer’s former players gave insight into his mindset moving forward.

Former Florida star quarterback Tim Tebow doesn’t think Meyer will leave the Jaguars any time soon.

“The one thing that I’d remind you of is when you say, ‘He might not last. He might not be around for a while.’ The other quality that he has is a crazy determination,” Tebow said about his former coach.

“He has a crazy determination. So while it might be hard, I think he’s going to be really determined. I think he expected to win all of those games. I think he expected to be 3-1 or 4-0.”

Here’s more of what Tebow said, via 247Sports:

“He is taking that hard. But I also think that this dude is super resolute and super determined. I think he’ll continue to tweak and mold and change and get new guys in there and adapt and do whatever it takes because he’s so determined. I don’t think he’d quit without finding a way to turn the tide a little bit.”

Earlier this college football season, USC made the decision to fire head coach Clay Helton. Immediately after that news broke, fans started bringing Meyer’s name up as a potential replacement.

Following his early season struggles at Jacksonville, those rumors only grew louder. However, Tebow doesn’t think his former coach is going anywhere.