Former NFL GM: Tebow Signing Could Cause ‘QB Controversy’ With Trevor Lawrence

People have plenty of thoughts and concerns about the Jacksonville Jaguars adding Tim Tebow as a tight end. Few of them have much to do with Trevor Lawrence‘s development as the franchise quarterback.

There are plenty of reasons to rail against the Tebow signing. He gets an opportunity to play a new position in his mid-30s, almost a decade removed from his last NFL game, while there are plenty of proven tight ends that would love to get a training camp invite. It totally smacks of nepotism based on his relationship with Urban Meyer, almost definitely the only NFL coach that would give him this opportunity. These things are all fair.

If Tebow defies the odds and cracks the roster as a tight end/H-back type player, there is a good chance that there will be some trick plays drawn up for him. It’s fair to assume he’d be more of a Taysom Hill-type player than a true tight end, especially given his lack of experience blocking and running crisp routes.

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum, who brought in Tebow during his final year with the team, has a pretty dire warning for the Jags though: don’t let the Tebow acquisition do anything to impede Lawrence’s development.

“I’m sure that Trevor Lawrence’s agents have called Jacksonville and said ‘What are you doing? You’re taking away development from the most important person in the franchise, Trevor Lawrence.'” Tannenbaum said on Friday’s Get Up. “I got the same call nine years ago, when we traded for Tim Tebow, and Mark Sanchez’s agents—rightfully so, by the way—said ‘What are you doing?'”

Tannenbaum thinks that even putting Tebow in minor goal line roles as “quarterback” could have a negative impact, especially if Lawrence has some rookie hiccups, and Tebow’s hometown fan base wants to see more of the former Gator superstar.

“There is a realistic scenario: what happens if at the one-yard line, Tim Tebow scores on a quarterback sneak and then on the next drive Trevor Lawrence throws a pick-six? I think Trevor Lawrence is going to be great, but he’s a rookie quarterback. There is going to be a learning curve. You do not want a quarterback controversy. I do not expect one, but given the popularity of Tim Tebow, if he has any success, and Trevor Lawrence has any sort of stumbles, which he will have, Jacksonville is putting themselves in a position unnecessarily to bring attention to that position where this should be about Trevor Lawrence’s development. “So I’m sure there have been some calls from Trevor Lawrence’s agent expressing their concern and disappointment.”

Tim Tebow making the regular season roster at all feels like an uphill battle, even with Urban Meyer on the sideline. It also seems like a stretch to think that Tebow executing in a role that is not “full-time quarterback” can be a real concern for the 2021 No. 1 pick, and the most highly touted quarterback draftee since Andrew Luck, but we’ve seen strange things happen when Tebowmania gets going.

