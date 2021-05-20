Look: Tim Tebow Reacts To Signing With The Jaguars

After weeks of speculation, the Jacksonville Jaguars have made the signing of Tim Tebow official. He will compete for a roster spot as a tight end.

Tebow reunites with his college coach, Urban Meyer, with whom he emerged as one of the great college football players of all time. His success at quarterback did not quite translate to the NFL. Outside of a surprise playoff run with the Denver Broncos, he never caught on at the position.

His last appearance in a game came in 2012. In 2015, he gave making a roster as a quarterback one final shot, during an offseason stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, though it didn’t take. In the interim, he has done media work for ESPN/SEC Network, and tried his hand at another sport, signing with the New York Mets. He worked his way through the minor league ranks, finding some success and reaching Triple-A before retiring from baseball earlier this year. Now, he’s back in the NFL for the moment.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team,” Tebow said in a statement after today’s signing. “I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace.”

We have signed TE Tim Tebow. pic.twitter.com/xAsfcZP1sG — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) May 20, 2021

“I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”

Just ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, where the Jaguars used first round picks on Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, it was reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars were looking to add Tebow as a tight end. The team went on to confirm that he worked out with members of the staff at the position, though Meyer made sure to distance himself from those efforts, noting that he was only briefly in attendance at those workouts.

The Jaguars have a major need at tight end. Of course, Tim Tebow has no experience at the position, he’s never had to consistently block NFL players, run tight routes, and catch passes with defenders bearing down on him. If he manages to cut it at the position, it is a great story, but even with Urban Meyer at the helm, it is a major stretch to say he’s a favorite to make the roster.