Urban Meyer Discusses Where Things Stand With Tim Tebow

Before the Aaron Rodgers situation took over much of the discussion around the NFL Draft, a Tim Tebow news bomb was dropped on us by Ian Rapoport. The former NFL quarterback and Florida legend worked out with the Jacksonville Jaguars, now led by his former college head coach Urban Meyer, as a tight end.

Jags GM Trent Baalke confirmed the workout, but downplayed the situation, saying that the draft was the front offices “whole focus,” and that they’d worry about Tebow afterwards. The workout reportedly took place a few weeks ago.

Tight end is a need position for the team. Tyler Eifert, last year’s top Jags tight end, is unsigned. The franchise used a fifth round pick on Ohio State’s Luke Farrell, but he’s not a major factor in the passing game. After the draft, which looks very good on paper for the club, Meyer acknowledged that it was a shallow position this year, and a spot where the roster needs help. Then, he addressed the Heisman-winning elephant in the room.

“I have one job and that’s to win games with the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Tim Tebow or Travis Etienne can help us win, then that’s my job to get them ready to go play,” Meyer said, via News4JAX. “That decision is certainly not made yet.”

He admits that when he was still coaching Ohio State, he didn’t really have time to process the idea of Tim Tebow switching positions. Now, it is in the works, though he says Tebow primarily worked out with tight ends coach Tyler Bowen. Meyer said he was only present for part of the workout.

“Tim and I’ve talked about, when he was a quarterback in the NFL that was a big topic,” Meyer told reporters regarding the possibility that Tebow would play tight end. “I was so busy, I didn’t give him the time. ‘What do you think? What do you think?’ and I didn’t know, I was too busy to even think it through. I know playing a position in the National Football League without — that’s a long shot, this is years ago. How did it happen this time? We had a conversation. He worked out with our tight ends coach, I stopped by, did not stay for the whole workout. Then our focus went to the NFL draft. We’re going to revisit here in the near future. That’s how that all happened.”

So the Tebow workout happened. The former quarterback, who hasn’t played in a regular season game since 2012, is at least in the mix to be involved with the team, which has a need at tight end. It doesn’t sound like it has progressed super far at this point. But we know there are few coaches and players closer than Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow. If it has gone this far, you can’t totally dismiss the idea.

