Tim Tebow Was Asked If He Would Join Urban Meyer In The NFL

With Urban Meyer reportedly on the verge of becoming head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, attention is naturally being turned to who he might bring on board. So it should be no surprise that Tim Tebow is hearing his name mentioned.

But the former Florida Gators and NFL quarterback doesn’t seem all that interested in changing career paths right now. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Tebow declared that he’s still focused on his baseball career and is focusing on spring training.

“For me I’m super excited about spring training,” Tebow said. “So, that’s where my focus kind of swirls right now.”

Tebow has been climbing the ranks of Minor League Baseball as part of the New York Mets’ organization. He’s spent the last two years with the Syracuse Mets in AAA.

Tim Tebow Says He Won't Give Up Baseball To Re-Join Urban Meyer In NFLhttps://t.co/HiKQhxgj9J — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 14, 2021

Tim Tebow became an icon at the University of Florida, winning the Heisman Trophy and two national championships under Urban Meyer.

Given how his NFL career went, Jaguars fans probably aren’t too beaten up over Tebow’s decision. He was a first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2010 and went 8-6 as a starter.

But despite winning a playoff game for the Broncos in 2011, Tebow was traded after the season and threw only eight more passes before fizzling out of the league.

Since then Tebow has pursued his baseball career and become a college football analyst.

Should Tim Tebow consider giving up baseball and joining Urban Meyer in Jacksonville?