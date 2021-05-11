The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ decision to sign Tim Tebow has been met with heavy criticism, most of which is directed at Tebow himself.

Tebow is attempting an NFL comeback, but not as a quarterback. The former Florida star and Heisman winner is transitioning to play tight end.

Urban Meyer, Tebow’s former coach at Florida, is giving his former quarterback another opportunity in the NFL. He is planning on signing Tebow to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. Some aren’t happy with the decision.

The main argument against the Jaguars’ decision is that Tebow is underserving of another opportunity. Some are even saying he’s only getting another chance because of his race, comparing his situation to that of Colin Kaepernick’s. Tebow’s former teammate, Brandon Spike, has come to Tebow’s defense.

“I’m gonna call Urb and see if i can get a job as the head Equipment Manager for the jaguars lol. So y’all can stop pulling this race bullshit! This ain’t that. It’s all about their relationship built people,” Spike said on Twitter on Tuesday.

While there are probably many more tight ends more deserving of a second chance in the NFL, none of them have the relationship Tim Tebow has with Urban Meyer.

The duo is one of the best head coach-quarterback combinations in college football history. It’s only fitting Meyer is the one to give Tebow another opportunity.

Even Tebow’s former teammates think it’s a smart move to bring in Tebow on a one-year deal.