Titans Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jaguars

At 2-11 on the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t exactly earned the respect of their peers. But that probably doesn’t make what one Tennessee Titans player said about them today any less cutting.

Speaking to the media after today’s 20-0 win over the Jaguars, Titans safety Kevin Byard admitted that he was laughing at them after seeing a pair of Jaguars receivers collide on a play. He said that he couldn’t help but trash talk the Jaguars and called it “tough” being on that team right now.

“I was laughing, to be honest. At the end of the game, guys running into each other. I don’t want to say too much on it, but I was talking trash to them a little bit. It’s tough for them boys over there,” Byard said.

Ouch. Byard pulled no punches with that one. But with the way the Jaguars have played lately, he didn’t need to either.

The Jaguars are tied for the second-worst record in the NFL right now. They’ve gone 3-25 over the past two seasons and have been historically anemic on offense.

But some of the wretchedness the Jaguars are going through right now might be trickling down from the top. Head coach Urban Meyer has been embattled for months over an incident in Ohio after one of the games.

A winning culture is simply not in place in Jacksonville right now. And they won’t earn the respect of their peers until they create one.