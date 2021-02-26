Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is trying to get to know everything he can about Trevor Lawrence ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. He knows plenty so far, but lacks information in one department.

NFL Draft Todd McShay revealed on SportsCenter this week that Meyer is trying to learn more about Lawrence’s leadership ability.

That makes sense considering the former Clemson star will take over the Jacksonville offense from day one, that is as long as Jacksonville follows through and selects Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in April.

As the 2021 NFL Draft approaches, Meyer is seeking more information on Lawrence’s leadership abilities and how he responds to adversity. Both are necessary traits for an incoming franchise quarterback.

“I’ve talked to Urban Meyer a couple of times,” McShay said on SportsCenter, via 247Sports. “He wants to know what he’s really like. He keeps saying to me, ‘I haven’t been on the field with him.’ I told him that I’ve been on the field with him nine games and I’ve stalked him. I’ll be a self-admitted stalker. I just wanted to see how he handles interceptions, how he handles bad drives, how he handles touchdowns, and he’s always so consistent. That’s one thing Urban is looking for.”

We can’t speak for how Trevor Lawrence acts on the sideline, but his composure displays itself on the field, even in the midst of any and all adversity. Lawrence didn’t trail in games too often during his time at Clemson. When he did, he still found a way to keep the Tigers close by playing at a high level.

Urban Meyer shouldn’t worry all too much as the 2021 NFL Draft approaches. Selecting Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick is a no-brainer.