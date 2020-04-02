Former NFL Star Was Hospitalized For 5 Days Due To Coronavirus

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting a former NFL star was hospitalized due to coronavirus.

On Thursday afternoon, former star offensive lineman Tony Boselli revealed how the virus impacted him. In a conversation with the Florida Times-Union today, Boselli said the virus “buried me.”

The five-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman spent 10 days battling the virus. That included a five-day span where Boselli was in the intensive care unit at the Mayo Clinic.

He revealed his wife, Angi, also came down with the virus, but her symptoms were far less severe. She never developed a fever and has now fully recovered from the virus.

Here’s what Boselli had to say about his and Angi’s battle with the virus:

“For whatever reason, [COVID-19] buried me and didn’t do much to her,” Boselli said. “She’s obviously much tougher than I am. She had 7-10 days where she didn’t feel like herself, but her symptoms were mild.”

Boselli was the No. 2 overall pick by the expansion Jaguars in the 1995 NFL draft.

In just seven years with the team, Boselli made five Pro Bowls and three First-Team All-Pro teams.

He was voted into the College Football Hall of Fame and is a four-time finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.