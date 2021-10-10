Tony Dungy Has Telling Admission On Urban Meyer Situation

There have been even more revelations regarding the situation between Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars – none of them good. Things are looking pretty bad now and Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy wants to weigh in now.

In a recent interview, Dungy said that he never failed to return home with his team after a game – as Meyer did. He said that a head coach is responsible for his looking after his players until a road trip is over.

“I played football for probably 16 years, total,” Dungy said, via ProFootballTalk. “I coached for 28 years. I never went to a game where the head coach didn’t come back with my team, me and myself for 13 years as a head coach, 15 years as an assistant, 15 years playing when the head coach went to a game, when we returned the head coach came back with us. So that to me, I just don’t know how you do that and say, ‘Hey, I’m going to stay in Ohio.’… That was the mistake to me. What happened in the bar or whatever, that’s secondary. You go back with your team. We finished by getting home and getting everybody — that’s your responsibility as the head coach to make sure everybody lands on that plane, safe, everybody gets back to the facility, then you do what you have to do.”

“You are responsible for those guys until the trip is over,” Dungy added. “Someone could get sick on the plane. The plane might get rerouted and you have to land somewhere else. We had that happen where we had a snowstorm and we had to turn around and land back in the city we just left and spend the night. You never know.”

Urban Meyer was called out for being spotted at a bar in Ohio, and dancing with another woman.

He apologized to the team, and the team’s ownership offered him a vote of confidence. But while Meyer has another chance to keep coaching, his credibility has taken a serious hit.

As of writing, his Jaguars are struggling against the Tennessee Titans. He could be staring at an 0-5 to start to his NFL tenure if he doesn’t turn it around.

The game is being played on CBS.