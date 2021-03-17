Trade Speculation Is Swirling For Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft and nearly everyone is expecting them to take a quarterback. Whether the first name read off is Trevor Lawrence, or someone else, first-year head coach Urban Meyer will want to address the team’s biggest need to start off his tenure at the professional level.

As the Jaguars prepare to usher in a new era, Gardner Minshew finds himself in a tough spot.

Jacksonville drafted the former Washington State quarterback in just 2019, giving him only two years to try and establish himself. Despite turning heads during his rookie season, he battled injuries in 2020, leaving him on the sidelines for nearly half the year.

At just the age of 24, Minshew now finds himself at the center of trade speculation. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars have fielded inquires about their quarterback’s availability.

“The #Jaguars have received a few calls from teams inquiring about QB Gardner Minshew, source said. The Jax QB room is in flux, and we’ll see where this one goes,” Rapoport wrote on Wednesday afternoon.

It still feels premature to make an overall judgement on Minshew’s ceiling as an NFL quarterback. While he might not have the same skill as some of his 2019 draft class counterparts, he still might be able to find a starting gig.

In eight starts in 2020, Minshew completed over 60 percent of his passes for 2,259 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Jaguars, who had numerous deficiencies elsewhere, went 1-7 in those games. However, during his rookie season, Minshew went 6-6 in 12 starts, boasting an impressive 21-to-6 touchdown/interception ratio.

Although the 24-year-old has potential, the Jaguars might be able to land a surefire, historically great talent in late April. That would leave Minshew with a decision to make: ask for a chance to start with another team or assume the back-up role.