Former Clemson Star Travis Etienne Has His New Jersey Number

Earlier this year, the NFL approved a proposal that would expand jersey numbers for certain positions. Well, it appears Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is taking full advantage of that new rule.

With rookie minicamp underway for most teams, the Jaguars released their 2021 draft class’ numbers for this season.

While rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is sticking with No. 16 for his rookie season, Etienne has decided to switch it up.

Etienne, who wore No. 9 during his career at Clemson, has picked No. 1 for the 2021 season. ESPN insider Field Yates clearly likes the move for Etienne, as he tweeted “I’m here for it.”

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne, Jr. will wear number 1. I'm here for it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GyHYTlWSEi — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 15, 2021

Although running backs might not hold as much value as they did a few years ago, Etienne is a special player capable of taking over as a receiver and runner.

Etienne finished his Clemson career with 4,952 rushing yards, 1155 receiving yards and 78 total touchdowns. He believes his versatility fits in perfectly with today’s era of running backs.

“The way the game’s going in the modern-day era at the running-back position you have to be a three-down back,” Etienne said, via the Jaguars’ official site. “Those checkdown yards really go a long way, and I feel like that really has helped me solidify my pick in the first round. That helped me get to where I’m at today.”

Jaguars fans should be able to get a close look at Etienne throughout rookie minicamp this weekend.