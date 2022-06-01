Travis Etienne Names 1 Player He'd Love To Play Like

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JUNE 15: Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars participates in drills during Jacksonville Jaguars Mandatory Minicamp at TIAA Bank Field on June 15, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Because of a Lisfranc injury, we didn't get to see Jaguars running back Travis Etienne on the field last year as a rookie.

When Etienne does make his NFL debut this fall, the former Clemson star is hoping he can have an impact similar to one of the more versatile players in the league.

Etienne was working at wide receiver during Tuesday's OTA, though he said he was doing so for "positional flexibility."

Etienne told Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports that he wants to have a Deebo Samuel-like role with Jacksonville this season.

“If I’m in those positions throughout the game and we get good matchups, we’ll be able to exploit them,” Etienne said of lining up at receiver. “So it’s just me being able to do more and being valuable. Football is all about matchups so I mean if I could be like Deebo Samuel, I would love that. Honestly the game is a game of productivity. If you can produce, the team is always going to have a need for you. It’s just trying to be the best player I can be so I can be on the field at all times.”

Etienne playing wideout isn't anything new. Urban Meyer was experimenting with the 2021 first-rounder at that spot last summer before he got hurt.

During his college career at Clemson, Etienne rushed for 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns while also catching 102 passes for 1,155 yards and eight scores.

If he can tap into that receiving potential in the NFL, he could be a dangerous weapon in a Jacksonville offense that rebuilt itself this offseason.