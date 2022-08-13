Travis Etienne Reacts To Jaguars Debut Alongside Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JUNE 15: Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars participates in drills during Jacksonville Jaguars Mandatory Minicamp at TIAA Bank Field on June 15, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne had his rookie season erased by a Lisfranc injury. On Friday night, the former Clemson star returned to the field to face the Cleveland Browns.

Etienne finished Friday's game with nine carries for 23 rushing yards. He also had one reception for 10 yards.

During Etienne's postgame press conference, he revealed just how excited he was to team up with Trevor Lawrence again.

"It felt good to be back there, period," Etienne said. "It only helps that my guy was there beside me. I feel like he kinda helped me not have all those nerves. To have Trevor call the plays and be there, I felt like we were just back in the old days."

Etienne and Lawrence had a great run together at Clemson. The hope in Jacksonville is that they can recapture that magic.

Speaking to the media on Friday night, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson expressed confidence in Etienne's outlook for the 2022 season.

“He stayed disciplined in his path, in his track, and I thought maybe sometimes he got a little antsy and tried to make some moves that probably weren’t there,” Pederson said, via ProFootballTalk. “But that just comes with time, as you know, and he hasn’t had the time. These are valuable reps for him. He’s going to get better.”

The Jaguars will be back in action on Aug. 20 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.