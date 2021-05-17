Travis Etienne Reacts To Urban Meyer Playing Him At Wide Receiver

Travis Etienne went the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft last month with the assumption he’d be playing running back. Urban Meyer may have something else in store for the former Clemson star, though.

Meyer had Etienne take all of his rookie minicamp reps at wide receiver over the weekend. The news itself was a stunning revelation, considering the first-round pick projects as a three-down back.

Even well-known NFL scout Jim Nagy said he’s not a fan of Meyer’s decision. While Etienne possesses the ability to be a threat in the passing game, his true talent is found in the running game.

Regardless, Etienne is ready to work on whatever Meyer asks him to. He revealed as much on Monday.

“When I came out here, he brought me into a room, asked me how I felt about it, and I feel great about it,” Etienne said, via Jaguars.com. “I feel like it’s going to help me maximize my opportunity, maximize my skillset, so I feel like coach knows what he’s doing. He’s doing what’s best for the team and I feel like it’s going to work out really well.”

The reality is Urban Meyer is probably just trying to help Travis Etienne reach his full potential.

If the former Clemson star improves his hands, it’ll give the Jaguars more opportunities to get him the ball.

Giving No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence another option in the passing game will prove beneficial this upcoming season.