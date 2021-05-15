Urban Meyer Announces Travis Etienne Is Working Out At New Position

The Jacksonville Jaguars received a ton of criticism back in April for taking a running back in the first round of this year’s draft. That criticism may have been a bit premature though, especially now that we’ve learned Urban Meyer’s plans for Travis Etienne.

On Saturday afternoon, Meyer fielded a few questions about this year’s rookie minicamp. At one point during the media session, he announced that Etienne is taking all of his minicamp reps at wide receiver.

When discussing the move with reporters, Meyer said “Worst-case scenario you have a running back that’s elite with receiver skills.”

Etienne hasn’t commented on his new position just yet. However, he was very open during the pre-draft process about wanting to be a three-down running back in the NFL.

Some NFL fans are confused by this move. If the Jaguars wanted to select a wide receiver in the first round of this year’s draft, they could’ve pursued Elijah Moore from Ole Miss or Rashod Bateman from Minnesota.

On the other hand, Jacksonville already has Carlos Hyde and James Robinson at running back. Moving Travis Etienne over to wideout for this minicamp makes sense if he can master the position.

Etienne constantly improved as a receiver during his Clemson career. In his final college season, he had 48 receptions for 588 yards and two touchdowns.

Perhaps we’ll see Etienne take his receiving skills to another level this fall. And even if he doesn’t, he’ll still bring a lot of value to the Jaguars’ offense.

